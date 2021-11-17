“The Spitfire Grill: The Musical” opens Thursday at Southern Arkansas University for a four-performance run.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee at Margaret Harton Theatre.
Tickets are $7 for SAU faculty, staff and seniors, and $10 general admission. Tickets may be purchased at the window. CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.
Cast members are:
Courtney Taylor – Percy Talbott
Tate Tarpley – Sheriff Joe Sutter
Mykala Clark – Hannah Ferguson
Lily Page – Shelby Thorpe
Dalton Hale – Caleb Thorpe
Kayla Ashbrooks – Ebby Crayneck
James Taylor – The Visitor
Brittany Bara is the director.
Music and book are by James Valcq. Lyrics and book are by Fred Alley. The musical is based on the film, “The Spitfire Grill” by Lee David Zlotoff.
Based on the 1996 film, “The Spitfire Grill” is a heartwarming and inspirational musical tale of redemption, perseverance and family.
A young girl with a dark past follows her dreams, based on a page from an old travel book, to a small town in Wisconsin and finds a place for herself working at Hannah's Spitfire Grill. The Grill is for sale, but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed town, so newcomer Percy convinces Hannah to raffle it off. Entry fees are $100 and the best essay on why you want the Grill wins. Soon, mail arrives by the wheelbarrow and things really start cookin' at the Spitfire Grill.