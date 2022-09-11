Frog

Southern Arkansas University Theatre Department opens its 2022-2023 season with “A Year with Frog and Toad,” at Harton Theatre on September 22-25.

The Theatre Department will be offering a free performance of “A Year with Frog and Toad” during Family Day this year.

Based on Arnold Lobel’s children’s books, “A Year with Frog and Toad” follows two best friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons. Audiences will see familiar stories such as “Shivers,” “Cookies,” and “The Letter” come to life.

The musical production, directed by Janet Rider-Babbitt, executive director of the Magnolia Arts Center, runs about an hour. Performances will be held at 6:30 p.m. September 22 and 23, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, September 25.

Michael Womack is the music director. Amber Micheals is the choreographer.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door or online. General admission tickets are $10, $7 for SAU faculty, staff, and senior citizens, and $5 for children 12 and under and SAU students.

For more information call 870-235-4263 or email theatre@saumag.edu.

CAST

Frog: James Taylor

Toad: Ben Gessleman

Man: Audra Tibbit

Woman 1: Amber Gantt

Woman 2: Mykala Clark

Woodland Creatures: Peaches Amos, Carmelo Brown, Kristella Kemp, Jerriah Brown, Gracie Silvis

Swings: Dalton Hale, Summer Shipp

CREW

Director: Janet Rider-Babbitt

Assistant Director & Stage Manager: Elizabeth McKee

Assistant Manager: Payge Creed

Production Manager & Technical Director: Imma Curl

Music Director: Michael Womack

Choreographer: Amber Michael

Lighting Designer: Brian Lee

Sound Designers: Ben Culp and Joe Horvath

Costume Designers: Imma Curl and Danielle Hawkins

Hair & Makeup Designer: Amber Gantt

Props Designer & Dramaturg: Audra Tibbitt

Charge Scenic Artist: Jocelyn Parsons

Set Designers: Rylee Creed and Dalton Hale

