Southern Arkansas University Theatre Department opens its 2022-2023 season with “A Year with Frog and Toad,” at Harton Theatre on September 22-25.
The Theatre Department will be offering a free performance of “A Year with Frog and Toad” during Family Day this year.
Based on Arnold Lobel’s children’s books, “A Year with Frog and Toad” follows two best friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons. Audiences will see familiar stories such as “Shivers,” “Cookies,” and “The Letter” come to life.
The musical production, directed by Janet Rider-Babbitt, executive director of the Magnolia Arts Center, runs about an hour. Performances will be held at 6:30 p.m. September 22 and 23, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, September 25.
Michael Womack is the music director. Amber Micheals is the choreographer.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the door or online. General admission tickets are $10, $7 for SAU faculty, staff, and senior citizens, and $5 for children 12 and under and SAU students.
For more information call 870-235-4263 or email theatre@saumag.edu.
CAST
Frog: James Taylor
Toad: Ben Gessleman
Man: Audra Tibbit
Woman 1: Amber Gantt
Woman 2: Mykala Clark
Woodland Creatures: Peaches Amos, Carmelo Brown, Kristella Kemp, Jerriah Brown, Gracie Silvis
Swings: Dalton Hale, Summer Shipp
CREW
Director: Janet Rider-Babbitt
Assistant Director & Stage Manager: Elizabeth McKee
Assistant Manager: Payge Creed
Production Manager & Technical Director: Imma Curl
Music Director: Michael Womack
Choreographer: Amber Michael
Lighting Designer: Brian Lee
Sound Designers: Ben Culp and Joe Horvath
Costume Designers: Imma Curl and Danielle Hawkins
Hair & Makeup Designer: Amber Gantt
Props Designer & Dramaturg: Audra Tibbitt
Charge Scenic Artist: Jocelyn Parsons
Set Designers: Rylee Creed and Dalton Hale