The Brad Smiley Era of Southern Arkansas football will feature four home games for the Muleriders in the 2022 season.
Tickets are on sale for all four games at Wilkins Stadium. Tickets for Mid-October's Murphy USA Classic in El Dorado, which will see SAU once again serve as the home team, will be made available at a later date.
"We are once again thrilled to continue to offer our great fans affordable ticket packages for all of our sports this coming year," said SAU Director of Athletics Steve Browning. "We understand that at any given sporting event on our campus, a majority of our crowd are people from our community and we are deeply grateful for their unwavering support. To show our continued appreciation, we want to make coming out to a SAU athletic event safe, fun, family-friendly, and affordable! We can't wait to see our fans back out supporting our Muleriders this upcoming athletic year."
Browning added, "With our annual announcement of football tickets and all-sports passes being available, we are also excited to continue our digital ticketing initiative with Hometown Ticketing for all of our home events for the 2022-23 athletic year."
Season tickets (Mulerider football, basketball, baseball, softball) along with general admission tickets for 2022-2023 Mulerider Athletic events will be sold online.
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets in advance to avoid extended wait times at the ticket gates on game days. Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment when purchasing tickets at the gate on game days; credit/debit card transactions only.
Current SAU students and faculty/staff members will continue to receive free admission, but will only be admitted by requesting tickets through Hometown Ticketing.
All-Sports Passes for the 2022-23 season will allow Mulerider fans the opportunity to attend all home football, basketball, baseball, and softball games for one discounted rate. Adult Individual All-Sports Passes are $70, Student/Senior Citizen passes are $60, and Family Passes are $160.
All-Sports Adult Individual Season Passes and Student/Senior Citizen Passes will allow one person entry to all home Mulerider Athletic events.
All-Sports Family Passes will allow four family members entry to all Mulerider Athletic home events. Football Reserved Season Passes will allow entry for one individual to the reserved seating section at all Mulerider Football home games.
Fans will have the option to have a hard copy or a digital copy of their season pass. Hard copies must be purchased before August 5 in order to receive them in time for the start of football season.
SAU faculty/staff members who want a hard copy of their all-sports pass should contact SAU Assistant Director of Athletics for Facilities and Events Chris Vann at 870-235-4137 or christophervann@saumag.edu.
Hard copies will be mailed to the athletic department and can be picked up by the fan upon delivery. If a fan cannot pick their pass up at the athletic department, passes will be available for pickup at Will Call at home football events. Digital copies will go straight to the fan's device and can be used to scan for all home events.