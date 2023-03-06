"Spring" into action at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado as local artist Pam Vernon leads the March Corks and Canvas art class. This month’s Corks and Canvas class "Floral Fantasy" will be held 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
This will be a fun-filled night of painting that is designed for people who have always wanted to try their hand at art and also have some fun along the way.
The featured artist this month has chosen an acrylic paint project where people will paint beautiful and vibrant sunflowers. Vernon explained, "We will paint a colorful floral canvas featuring sunflowers as the focal point. The vivid color of the background shows texture and movement as each brush stroke brings the subject-matter to life."
No experience is needed. Paints, brushes, an 11x17 canvas and all the supplies will be waiting, and SAAC will also be providing snacks.
Participants are welcome to bring their own drink of choice.
Register for the workshop on SAAC’s website. CLICK HERE to see it.
There is a limit of 12 participants. The workshop fee is $40.