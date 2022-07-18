ZZ Top is returning to the MAD Amphitheater in El Dorado for one show on Wednesday, September 21.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Gates opens at 6 p.m.
The trio opened the new amphitheater in the Murphy Arts District on September 29, 2017.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets are also available for purchase by calling the box office at 870-444-3007. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office, 101 East Locust Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Individual tickets range from $32 to $52 for lawn and upper seated general admission, $72-$92 for upper and lower seated reserved tickets, and Golden Circle and Premium Ticket packages from $142-$342.
Seating is available in the lower and upper sections of the venue and include a full-sized chair. A new seated area called “Pit Tables” has been created for this show. The section will be located directly in front of the stage (formally the pit area) and will include one seat at a table with private bar service per ticket.
General admission lawn tickets will be available for purchase as well. Lawn ticket holders may bring a blanket or short beach chair no higher than 9 inches off the ground.
“It’s been nearly five years since ZZ Top played the MAD Amphitheater and we are excited to welcome them back to El Dorado. We had a blast watching them during our grand opening and hope that many of those attendees will return for another night of fantastic music,” said Pam Griffin, MAD President and CEO.
It was in Houston in the waning days of 1969 that ZZ Top coalesced from the core of two rival bands, Billy Gibbons’ Moving Sidewalks and Frank Beard and Dusty Hill’s American Blues. (Elwood Francis succeeded Hill following the latter’s death in 2021).
The new group went on to record “ZZ Top’s First Album” and “Rio Grande Mud” that reflected their strong blues roots. Their third, 1973’s Tres Hombres, catapulted them to national attention with the hit “La Grange,” still one of the band’s signature pieces. Their next hit was “Tush” that was featured on their Fandango! album, released in 1975.
As a touring unit, they’ve been without peer over the years, having performed before millions of fans through North America on numerous epochal tours as well as overseas where they’ve enthralled audiences from Slovenia to Argentina, from Australia to Sweden, from Russia to Japan and most points in between. Their iconography – beards, cars, girls and that magic keychain – seems to transcend all bounds of geography and language.
ZZ Top has released 15 studio albums and sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.