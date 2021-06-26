El Dorado’s 2021 MusicFest has lost its featured act.
The Murphy Arts District said Friday that due to circumstances beyond its control, the Saturday, October 2 concert featuring Snoop Dogg with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, has been canceled.
The circumstances were not detailed in the announcement by MAD.
Snoop Dogg was set as the headline act at the 2021 El Dorado MusicFest.
A replacement will be announced soon.
Refunds will automatically be credited to the card used for purchase within the next 14 days. If people want refunds credited to a different card, email danielh@eldofest.com with the order number.
People who paid with cash may stop by the box office with a ticket for a cash refund.
The box office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 101 East Locust Street.
Snoop Dogg has been in the news this past week, especially for an interview he gave on E!s “Nightly Pop” broadcast. He discussed his marijuana use and talked about “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson as being unable to keep up with Snoop’s smoking during a recent encounter.