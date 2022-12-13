The Murphy Arts District has announced that 2023 Grammy-nominated country musician Ashley McBryde will play the First Financial Music Hall on Saturday, February 25.
Public sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, MAD Member presale begins 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 14.
The concert will start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. McBryde previously performed at the MAD Amphitheatre during its grand opening 2017.
“We’ve been dreaming of having Ashley back at MAD for a while now. So, when the city of El Dorado was awarded the host city for the 2023 Governor’s Conference on Tourism, we jumped on the idea of bringing her back. Being an Arkansas native, Ashley is the perfect artist to showcase, especially after receiving much success in the country music world since her last performance here in 2017. We expect a packed house for this event since it coincides with the Governor’s Conference. Buy your tickets early if you want a seat, it’s going to be a great show,” said Murphy Arts District President and CEO Pam Griffin.
CMA and ACM award winner McBryde cut her teeth playing country songs in rural biker bars. Her 2018 major label debut “Girl Going Nowhere” (Warner Music Nashville) charmed The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Paste, The Washington Post and more, all en route to landing a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.
McBryde closed out 2019 with ACM New Female Artist, CMT Breakout Artist, a New Artist of the Year win at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards and two nominations for the 2020 GRAMMYs for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.”
Her follow-up “Never Will” was tagged by Rolling Stone as one of the most anticipated of the year alongside NPR, who also ranked her Top 10 RIAA Platinum-Certified single “One Night Standards” as one of the best songs of 2019.
The album earned McBryde a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, making Never Will the only album nominated for Country Album of the Year by the ACMs, CMAs and the Recording Academy in the same award season. Her critically acclaimed duet with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” went all the way to No. 1 and earned McBryde and Pearce the ACM and CMA award for Musical Event of the Year.
McBryde was also honored with the 2022 CMA International Artist Achievement Award for the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the country music industry outside of the United States.
The Arkansas-native invites listeners to “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” a collaborative new project featuring Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack, Aaron Raitiere and more, earning McBryde her third consecutive Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, while her duet with Pearce received a nod for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, making her a six-time GRAMMY nominee.
Upon its release on September 30, “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” garnered applause from The New York Times, NPR, Variety, Vulture, Esquire, Rolling Stone, Billboard and Stereogum, among many more.
Tickets range between $24 and $64 and may be ordered by calling the box office at 870-444-3007.
CLICK HERE to order tickets online.