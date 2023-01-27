A car, truck, bike and UTV show on Saturday, March 18 will benefit the Columbia County Animal Protection Society.
“Fast Rides and Furbabies” is the name of the inaugural event, which will be held at the CCAPS Thrift Store at 1519 E. Main.
A Top Dog Overall trophy will be awarded. There will be a first and second place awarded in the car-truck class, and a first and second place in the bike-UTV class.
Show registration is $5 and will be from 8-10 a.m. The show will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 1 p.m.
All of the proceeds will benefit CCAPS.
