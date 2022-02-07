The South Arkansas Arts Center of El Dorado has named Shelton Harden as director of the spring musical production of “Nunsense.”
While he is currently residing in central Arkansas, Harden has been a longtime force in the arts scene in South Arkansas.
He will return to the SAAC stage after several years away for a much-anticipated 25th anniversary revival of the beloved musical comedy “Nunsense.” The madcap ensemble show will run March 4-12 and is sponsored by Murphy-Pitard Jewelers.
Harden, who owned and operated Bensberg Music in El Dorado and Camden for many years, has directed and appeared in a long list of successful SAAC productions, including the 1999 staging of “Nunsense.” At SAAC, he is remembered fondly for “The Producers” (Max Bialystock), “Fiddler on the Roof” (Tevye), “1776” (John Adams),
“Music Man” (Harold Hill), “Smoke On the Mountain” (Burl Sanders and Director), “Pirates of Penzance” (Pirate King and Director), “Meet Me In St. Louis” (Grandpa), and “Rosa Parks: Quiet Strength” (Director).
Since relocating to Little Rock a few years ago, Shelton has continued appearing onstage and working behind the scenes. He has appeared in “The Sound of Music” at both Argenta Community Theater and Wildwood Park for the Arts; at Argenta Community Theater in “Ragtime” (Grandfather), “A Christmas Carol” (Christmas Present), “Big
River” (The King), and “To Kill a Mockingbird” (Bob Ewell); and at The Royal Theatre in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (Senex). Shelton has also taught children’s theater classes around the state – most notably at SAAC, is listed on the Arkansas Arts Council's Arts in Education Roster (theater & music), and is a student, teacher and practitioner of improv since 2003.
“It feels great to be back at the South Arkansas Arts Center, and to be working on a show that is so close to my heart,” said Shelton.
“Nunsense” is a spoof about the misadventures of five nuns. The ladies endeavor to stage a fundraiser talent show after the accidental poisoning of the remainder of their convent, resulting in catchy tunes and plenty of belly laughs.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 7. For more information about “Nunsense,” call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474. CLICK HERE to visit the website.