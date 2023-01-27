Nashville pianist Jason Floyd Coleman is bringing his piano magic to the Event Center at Fairview Park at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 5.
Tickets are one for $20, or two for $35. Children and students are admitted to all OCCCA performances at no charge if accompanied by an OCCCA ticket holder.
Coleman made his Grand Ole Opry debut at age 17, and two years later played for the Medallion Ceremony recognizing his’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In the years since, Jason has spent his career in the studio and on stage, producing his own collection of piano albums and touring coast to coast in concerts that bring his grandfather’s signature piano style to new audiences.
His online piano concert series, The Jason Coleman Show, has generated millions of views since its inception during the early days of the pandemic.
The Event Center at Fairview Park is located at 1140 Mount Holly Road, Camden.
