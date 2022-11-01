Magnolia Arts

Tickets are on sale for the Magnolia Arts production of “Frozen Jr.”

Performances will be 8 p.m. December 2-5, and 2 p.m. December 6. Tickets are $7 for members and students, and $14 for the general public.

The show is sponsored by Peoples Bank.

The musical is based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee. The book is also by Lee. Music and lyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Cast members are:

Young Anna -- Marlee Hunter

Young Elsa -- Emma Watson

Middle Anna -- Millie Kate Atkinson

Middle Elsa -- Lexi Louden

Anna -- Aria Wisely

Elsa -- Gracie Sivils

Hans -- Carmelo Brown

Kristoff -- Recco Sargent on December 4 and 6, Jaliah Larry on December 2 and 3.

Sven -- Mello Johnson

Olaf -- Luke Louden

Bishop -- To be determined

Bulda -- Jayla Lambert on December 4 and 6, Maddie Grant on December 2 and 3

Pabbie -- Abby Sipes

Butler -- Maddie Grant

Cook -- Charlie Bradshaw

Guards -- Charlie Bradshaw and Joshlin Wiggins

Handmaiden -- Kelly Groguhe

Hidden Folk -- Jamaree Brown, Brycen Gray, Kelly Groguhe,

Matt Groghue, Inari Morris, Tomoko Schneiderwind

Housekeeper -- Joshlin Wiggins

King -- Will Cornwell

Queen -- Lilyann Hughes

Weselton -- Will Cornwell

Oaken -- Abby Sipes

Oaken Family Members -- Sasha Critton, Kylie Jones, JaRhiya Stevenson, Jaliah Larry, Olivia Clements

Ensemble -- Baylor Coleman, Charlee Crowell, Jillian Griffin, Austin Holley, Rose Holley, Joslyn Mason, Arianna Rainey, Kamry Rather, Madison Stuart, Aiden Thomas, Hope Tyi, Brooklyn Wisely, Josie Woofley.

CLICK HERE for more information about Magnolia Arts.

 

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you