The South Arkansas Arts Center's Penguin Project presents “Disney's FROZEN, Kids,” a special theatrical production for actors of differing needs and their mentors.
The Penguin Project will take the stage on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s performance will be at 7 p.m., followed by a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $5.
The Penguin Project, founded by Dr. Andy Morgan in Peoria, IL, allows children with differing needs to perform in a live stage production in front of an audience. The program was launched at SAAC in 2016, and pairs each special-needs artist with a mentor of a similar age who guides them through the production from start to finish.
For the 2023 Penguin production, director Lynn Gunter chose “Disney’s FROZEN, Kids” and assembled a dedicated and motivated cast of artist/mentor pairs. Elsa is played by artist Madison Miller, with mentor Hailee Lawrence.
The role of Anna is played by Lily Langston, with mentor Maryana Woolen.
As Hans, Christian Cotton appears with mentor Will Legg.
Will Colvin plays Kristoff, with mentor Lily Mitchell.
Sven is played by Jake Conner with Gideon Moncrief as mentor.
Emmalyn Curl appears as Olaf, with mentor Lauren Hartwell.
Katie Legg is Little Anna, with mentor Lauren Hartwell.
The role of Wesselton is filled by Michael Raborn, with mentor Sydney Patterson.
The Queen is played by Alyssa Walthall, with mentor Carley Gilkey.
Sam Jones takes on the part of Pabbie, with mentor Luke Legg.
Bulda is played by Elizabeth Legg, with mentor Allison Allgood.
Ian Allgood plays the Bishop, with mentor Ellery Palculict.
The ensemble includes Lydia Culp, with mentor Ashleigh Curl, and Bella
Johnson, with mentor Amy Raborn.
The artists and mentors work as a dedicated pair throughout the production. “These peers walk onstage with their artist, cuing lines or guiding movements when needed,” said Gunter. “Some of our artists really only need a friend, someone to assure them that they are doing well. Every time these area un-sung heroes meet their artists where they are and being them closer to performing for the public.”
Many of the participants in this year’s production have participated in previous Penguin Project shows at SAAC, but for two, Christian Cotton and Michael Raborn, this will be their fourth, beginning with the first production of “Aladdin, Jr.”
Assistant director Kathy Nielsen and music director Cassie Hickman are both veterans Penguin Project leaders.