The Magnolia Christmas Parade and Southern Arkansas University Celebration of Lights are tonight.
Parade-time temperature will be in the upper 40s with a slight chance of rain.
Parade units will step off at 5 p.m. with the theme, “Magic of the Movies!” The parade is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
Floats and marching units are competing for cash prices.
The Knock Your Socks Off Award is sponsored by Greg Rich & Associates. The prize is $500.
The Christ in Christmas Award is sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust Company. The prize is $250.
The Sugar Plum Award is sponsored by At Your Service. The prize is $250.
The parade starts at the corner of Calhoun and South Washington (Banner-News office), and will go north onto Washington Street. The parade will turn left at the corner of the former Columbia County Annex Building and circle the outside of the Downtown Square in a clockwise direction. This will be the reverse direction of the normal traffic flow for the square.
After rounding the square, the parade will go east on Main to North Jackson then proceed north to the Southern Arkansas University campus for the Celebration of Lights festivities. All participants will dismiss at the Reynolds Center Parking Lot.
No left turn onto Washington Street is allowed.
Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”
Activities in Reynolds Center begin at 3 p.m. with the first showing of “The Grinch” in Foundation Hall. Two other showings will take place at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The creation of personalized Christmas ornaments will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. in Reynolds 208. Photos with Santa will be taken free of charge to all families in the Reynolds Rotunda from 6-8 p.m.
Train rides begin in the campus Mall Area at 4 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.
Story Time with Mrs. Claus is held in Magale Library at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Free storybooks will be available while supplies last.
The festivities continue at Overstreet Hall following the arrival of the Magnolia Christmas Parade. The parade concludes in the Reynolds Center parking lot.
Following the parade, the Residence Hall Association will begin the Overstreet Lighting, with SAU President Dr. Trey Berry offering greetings before the lighting of the SAU Holiday Tree, along with refreshments to be served. After the parade winners are announced, all are invited to the Mall Area for the lighting of the Bell Tower.
The annual holiday buffet dinner and Christmas music will take place in Reynolds Grand Hall from 6-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Adult tickets are $10.25 and children’s tickets (ages 5-12) are $5.25. Children under the age of five eat free of charge. For more information, call 870-235-4045.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
Family Christmas Movie: “The Grinch”
Foundation Hall -- 3, 5, and 7 p.m.
Personalized Christmas Ornaments
Reynolds Center -- 3-7 p.m.
Train Rides
Mall Area -- 4-8 p.m.
Magnolia Christmas Parade -- 5-6 p.m.
Story time with Mrs. Claus, Magale Library -- 5, 6, and 7 p.m.
RHA Overstreet Lighting, Overstreet Hall -- 6-6:20 p.m.
Lighting of the Bell Tower, Mall Area -- 6:25 p.m.
Photos with Santa, Reynolds Center -- 6-8 p.m.
Buffet Dinner, Reynolds Center, Grand Hall -- 6-8 p.m.