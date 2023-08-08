The cast and crew have been selected for the Magnolia Arts Center production of “Rex’s Exes” that will be staged September 14-16.
The play is by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
CAST
Cee Cee Windham -- Deidra Gunnels
Gaynell Verdeen-- Shari Ferguson
Jimmy Wyvette Verdeen -- Jaz VanAssche
Peaches Verdeen Belrose -- Traci Foster
LaMerle Verdeen Minshaw -- Shannon Heath
Aubrey Verdeen -- Dave Conner
Bitsy Hargis -- Dee Rogers
Theodore Rexford Belrose -- Jim Pierce
Gentle Harmony -- Holli Howard
Mama Doll Hargis -- Deidra Gunnels
Marlissa Crutchfield -- Melanie Martin
Wild Bill Boudreaux -- Grant Baker
Understudies -- Austin Crank and Adrienne Rushing
CREW
Director -- Janet Rider-Babbitt
Stage Manager -- Adrienne Rushing
Assistant Stage Manager -- Austin Crank
Props -- Holli Howard
Set -- Lisa VanDonsel
Costumes -- Adrienne Rushing and Janet Rider-Babbitt
“Rex’s Exes” is described as a Southern-fried farce that finds the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas -- Gaynelle, Peaches and Jimmie Wyvette—teetering on the brink of disaster again. Gaynelle, frustrated and frazzled from working too many two-bit jobs, stubbornly refuses to face the fact she’s turning the Big 5-0.
In a misguided effort to lift her cousin’s spirits, Peaches, a sassy, morturarial cosmetologist who’s stuck in a romantic dry gulch, is determined to throw Gaynelle a surprise birthday party she doesn’t even want.
Jimmie Wy, riding high on the success of her new wedding gown boutique for big gals -- Wide Bride -- reluctantly agrees to help Peaches surprise Gaynelle. But it turns out the surprise is on them when, in a startling twist, the party plans shift to a hastily thrown-together family funeral instead. The hilarity escalates when Peaches’ recently declared dead husband unexpectedly returns and his romantic links to each of the cousins is revealed. And the hits just keep on coming as a Cajun bounty hunter who’s tracking Peaches’ husband crashes the funeral and a jilted bride holds the Verdeens hostage with a loaded paintball gun.
All the while, the cousins struggle to avoid their bitter Aunt LaMerle who’s hell-bent on cracking the ranks of the elite Daughters of the Nation of Texas and exacting revenge on the Verdeen girls before the dirt hits the casket.