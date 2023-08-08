Magnolia Arts

The cast and crew have been selected for the Magnolia Arts Center production of “Rex’s Exes” that will be staged September 14-16.

The play is by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

CAST

Cee Cee Windham -- Deidra Gunnels

Gaynell Verdeen-- Shari Ferguson

Jimmy Wyvette Verdeen -- Jaz VanAssche

Peaches Verdeen Belrose -- Traci Foster

LaMerle Verdeen Minshaw -- Shannon Heath

Aubrey Verdeen -- Dave Conner

Bitsy Hargis -- Dee Rogers

Theodore Rexford Belrose -- Jim Pierce

Gentle Harmony -- Holli Howard

Mama Doll Hargis -- Deidra Gunnels

Marlissa Crutchfield -- Melanie Martin

Wild Bill Boudreaux -- Grant Baker

Understudies -- Austin Crank and Adrienne Rushing

CREW

Director -- Janet Rider-Babbitt

Stage Manager -- Adrienne Rushing

Assistant Stage Manager -- Austin Crank

Props -- Holli Howard

Set -- Lisa VanDonsel

Costumes -- Adrienne Rushing and Janet Rider-Babbitt

“Rex’s Exes” is described as a Southern-fried farce that finds the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas -- Gaynelle, Peaches and Jimmie Wyvette—teetering on the brink of disaster again. Gaynelle, frustrated and frazzled from working too many two-bit jobs, stubbornly refuses to face the fact she’s turning the Big 5-0.

In a misguided effort to lift her cousin’s spirits, Peaches, a sassy, morturarial cosmetologist who’s stuck in a romantic dry gulch, is determined to throw Gaynelle a surprise birthday party she doesn’t even want.

Jimmie Wy, riding high on the success of her new wedding gown boutique for big gals -- Wide Bride -- reluctantly agrees to help Peaches surprise Gaynelle. But it turns out the surprise is on them when, in a startling twist, the party plans shift to a hastily thrown-together family funeral instead. The hilarity escalates when Peaches’ recently declared dead husband unexpectedly returns and his romantic links to each of the cousins is revealed. And the hits just keep on coming as a Cajun bounty hunter who’s tracking Peaches’ husband crashes the funeral and a jilted bride holds the Verdeens hostage with a loaded paintball gun.

All the while, the cousins struggle to avoid their bitter Aunt LaMerle who’s hell-bent on cracking the ranks of the elite Daughters of the Nation of Texas and exacting revenge on the Verdeen girls before the dirt hits the casket.

