The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will host in September a series of jubilee celebration events in honor of Ruston artist M. Douglas Walton.
His exhibition “Jubilee: 50 Years of Teaching, 80 Years of Life with M Douglas Walton” will be on display in the Merkle, Price, and Lobby Galleries through September 30.
An open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 10 will Start the series of celebration events. On the following day, a light lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the galleries, where guests can dine amidst the artwork. After lunch, Walton will present a retrospective lecture on his life and work, entitled “Journey to Find My Voice.”
To cap off the week-long celebration, Walton is conducting a "Creative Jubilee Encounter Art Workshop" from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, September 12 through Friday, September 16. Each day, the workshop will open with a lecture by Walton and close with a discussion and critique of students' work.
Throughout the month, visitors to the gallery will also have the opportunity to bid on a special piece of artwork, “Fleeting Splendor.” It was donated by the artist to raise funds for SAAC’s “Reaching Higher” Capital Campaign, and the winning bid will receive this once-in-a-lifetime painting, while also making a noteworthy contribution to this important cause.
Walton, raised in Carmen, OK, developed a sensitivity to nature which is reflected in his art today. As a young and sensitive child, Walton spent his formative years sheltered from normal development of human interaction due to his inability to speak. However, this allowed him to internally explore the world and discover and nurture a keen spiritual realm of existence.
By the time he was 16, he had overcome his speech problem and began his adventures in life by becoming an architect and an artist as well as embracing his special talent to communicate through the teaching of water-media painting.
Receiving his bachelor of architecture degree in 1965 from Oklahoma State University, Walton worked as an architect at Haas and Massey and Associates in Shreveport, LA in his early career days and then as an associate professor of architecture at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA where he taught architectural and watercolor classes. He has studied with noted watercolorists Edgar Whitney, Robert E. Wood, and Milford Zones. Walton has taught over 350 workshops in 22 states. Additionally, he has conducted a multitude of “Encounter Art Workshops” all over the world, including such places as Italy, Mexico, Bali, India, South Africa, Great Britain, Morocco, China, Indonesia, and The Netherlands.
With this celebration, it is Walton's intention and desire to encourage and inspire others: "Within each of us lies a talent of greatness. One must begin the process of becoming an artist without fear. We must let go of the doubt and truly believe in our ultimate capacity of great achievement. If we embrace discipline, there is no limit to our success.”
Seating for the luncheon on Sunday, September 11 is limited to 88 guests. CLICK HERE to make a reservation at the SAAC website.