The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado invites the community to its Family Game and Hot Dog Night in conjunction with the upcoming production of "Clue: On Stage.”
The competitive family night playing "Clue" will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, September 18.
All "Clue" lovers will want to assemble for this night of twists and turns on the game board. Murder and blackmail -- as well as hot dogs -- are on the menu when the six mysterious guests assemble for a dinner party. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the Study with the knife? Or, perhaps Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench?
The directors for the play, Hannah Faith and Rhett Davis, will be in attendance to give newbies some tips and get in on a game or two. Game tables will be set up and safely spaced in the gallery. Kernel Mustard and his hot dog food cart will be taking orders for supper in the parking lot. Guests are welcome to stop by and purchase a custom dog, even if the board games aren't on your menu for the evening.
"Family Game Night is a chance for the community to come together and let their hair down," said Davis. "We will be having a variety of games available, and our cast will largely be present to talk about their roles and the upcoming show. Kernel Mustard's Hotdog Cart, appropriately named, will be there providing a tasty dinner. And there will be a fun door prize for one lucky person who comes to play.”
For more information call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474.
SAAC is located at 110 E. Fifth Street, El Dorado.