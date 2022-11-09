The City of Camden has announced plans for its 2022 Christmas Season “Believe in the Magic of Christmas in Camden.”
It starts on Friday, November 4, at Camden’s famous First Friday Market event, holiday edition themed “Feeling Frosty.” Take in the Living Window Displays throughout Downtown and enjoy the amazing shopping complete with specialty food trucks featuring delicious favorites like Crepes, Turkey Legs and more. Bring lawn chairs for the free Arkansas Brass Concert along the street’s Downtown. This famous quintet is comprised of members from the Arkansas Symphony and South Arkansas Symphony. Streets will be closed with tables and chairs set up for outdoor dining and entertainment. The concert is free concert thanks to grants provided by the Ouachita Valley Community Foundation and the Arts on Tour grant.
On Friday Night, November 11, there will be an evening of shopping during the Moonlight Shopping Madness event where every purchase participating businesses will enter customers in a drawing for the grand prize. The “Muppet Christmas Carol” movie will also be showing in the downtown park. Southern Realty Group will feature pictures with Santa. The XOXO Co. Open House will host Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell between 5-9 p.m.
On Saturday, November 12, there will be a Terrarium-making Party at Native Dog Brewing (125 Madison Ave. SE) complete with hometown beer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Sunday November 13, there will be a Traditional Christmas Open House from 1-4 p.m.
Moving into the Thanksgiving weekend, there will be a special Black Friday starting Thanksgiving Night at 8 p.m. and will continue until Midnight. The Special Black Friday shopping then continues all day Friday, November 25 at participating businesses around town.
Saturday, November 26, will be Small Business Saturday which is a national special event and recognition for small businesses.
The Lighting of the Ouachita County Courthouse will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
New decorations and traditional favorites on the courthouse will delight one and all.