Murphy Arts District (MAD) in El Dorado has announced a fall performance by southern country rock group, Whiskey Myers.
The event will take place on Friday, September 17 in the First Financial Music Hall.
Tickets go on sale this week and will be sold as general admission by section.
“If you’re not already a fan of Whiskey Myers, you will be after this concert. They’ve come a long way since playing Musicfest back in 2015,” said Joanna Benson, marketing coordinator at MAD.
Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows since their emergence in 2007 and sold out 95% of their headlining shows during the most recent year of touring to ever-increasing crowds.
Their self-produced fifth studio album, “Whiskey Myers,” out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, debuted atop the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.
In total, Whiskey Myers have sold nearly a million albums and amassed more than a billion streams.
Whiskey Myers consists of Cody Cannon, lead vocals, guitar; Cody Tate, lead guitar, vocals, rhythm guitar; John Jeffers, lead guitar, slide guitar, lap steel, vocals; Jeff Hogg, drums; Jamey Gleaves, bass; and Tony Kent, percussion, cowbell, keys.
The band known for its high-energy live show and unique sound has also earned sync success with features (and an appearance) in Paramount Network’s Kevin Costner hit show “Yellowstone” as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If.”
Tickets for the event will go on sale to MAD members at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23.