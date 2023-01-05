The Circus On Ice Magic Tour has set two performances for the Magnolia Performing Arts Center at 4 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, January 14.
Circus on Ice is a traveling show with favorite characters, circus acts, and skaters performing on synthetic ice.
There will be a “meet and greet” at intermissions when people can take photos with performers.
Doors open one hour before each show.
Tickets are limited. They are $19.99 for children 12 and under, and $29.99 for adults.
Jugglers, equilibrists, clowns and ice skaters will be part of the show.
