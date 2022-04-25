Country music legend Willie Nelson and Family will play the MAD Amphitheater in El Dorado on Wednesday, June 22.
Public sale of tickets will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 22, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
Individual tickets range from $42 on the lawn to $142 for Golden Circle seating in the first three rows of reserved seats.
With a seven-decade career, Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.
In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times bestsellers book, headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion Food and Music Festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie’s Reserve and Willie’s Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.
In July 2020, Nelson released his album “First Rose of Spring,” an atmospheric soulful showcase of beautifully written songs and poignant performances. September 2020 brought a memoir with his sister and pianist Bobbie Nelson titled, “Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of The Family Band.”
Bobbie Nelson died on March 10.
For 2021, he released a new studio album in February —"That's Life,” Willie's second album of standards and classics made famous by Frank Sinatra (his first, 2018's “My Way,” earned Nelson the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Solo Album). The two legends were friends, musical colleagues, and mutual admirers of each other's work. In June 2021, a collection of his thoughts on America, family, faith, and music hit shelves as a new book titled “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America.” These creative endeavors as well as new songs and performances that add to his classic catalog, find Willie Nelson rolling at an artistic peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road.
“We are honored to have Willie play at MAD. He’s a household name and has inspired so many musicians throughout his career. It’s going to be a one of those nights you’ll never forget,” said Pam Griffin, MAD president and CEO.
Tickets for the event will be available for purchase at eldomad.com or by calling the box office at 870-444-3007.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at the box office, 101 East Locust Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.