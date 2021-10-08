Rock group Styx will perform at Murphy Arts District’s First Financial Music Hall on Friday, October 22.
Public sale of tickets starts at 10 a.m. Friday.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
The six men comprising Styx have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging over 100 shows a year, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. Styx draws from over four decades of barn burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a STYX set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones.
From the progressively sweeping splendor that is “The Grand Illusion” to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the “Blue Collar Man,” from the majestic spiritual love for a special “Lady” to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry’s sake of “Miss America,” from an individual yearning for true connection as a “Man in the Wilderness” to a soul-deep quest to achieve what’s at the heart of one’s personal vision in “Crystal Ball,” from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of “Come Sail Away” to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged “Renegade” who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one’s mind and body in their signature sound.
A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of “Crash of the Crown,” Styx’s new studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic.
The legendary and multi-platinum rockers -- James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals) – released their 17th album this past June on the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which is being sold as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and on digital platforms.
Seating for the event is reserved by section and will be available for purchase at eldomad.com or by calling the box office at 870-444-3007. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office (101 East Locust Street), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tickets range between $54 and $94.