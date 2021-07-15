deFrance returns Friday to the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. with special guests Emily Cole and Matt Benson.
deFrance claims the title of “hardest working band in Arkansas,” having performed over 700 shows since forming in 2015. Their deliverance of a reinvigorated rock & roll sound has landed the band support opportunities for Foghat, Bon Jovi, ZZ Top, Morris Day & The Time, Living Colour, and many others.
deFrance consists of Charlie Askew on lead vocals, Drew deFrance on lead guitar and vocals, Mitchell Lowe on lead guitar, Connor Roach on bass and vocals, and Daniel Curry on drums.
“The band and I are really looking forward to the show this Friday in El Dorado,” said founder Drew deFrance. “The South Arkansas fanbase has always held a special place in our hearts. Those folks have been there from the very beginning when a lot of mine and Daniel's first shows as kids were at The Mast, Einstein’s, Corner Cafe, and all over Camden, El Dorado, and Magnolia.”