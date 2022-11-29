The Friday and Sunday performances of the Magnolia Arts production of “Frozen, Jr.” are sold out.
Tickets remain for performances starting Wednesday night, Thursday and Saturday. Those performances start at 8 p.m.
Peoples Bank is sponsoring the performance.
Magnolia Arts said that there are people trying to sell tickets online that don't actually have tickets. Magnolia Arts has a list of everyone that has bought a ticket. Tickets should be purchased only from Magnolia Arts.
Tickets are $7 for members and students, and $14 for the general public. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
The musical is based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee. The book is also by Lee. Music and lyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
Cast members are:
Young Anna -- Marlee Hunter
Young Elsa -- Emma Watson
Middle Anna -- Millie Kate Atkinson
Middle Elsa -- Lexi Louden
Anna -- Aria Wisely
Elsa -- Gracie Sivils
Hans -- Carmelo Brown
Kristoff -- Recco Sargent on December 4 and 6, Jaliah Larry on December 2 and 3.
Sven -- Mello Johnson
Olaf -- Luke Louden
Bishop -- To be determined
Bulda -- Jayla Lambert on December 4 and 6, Maddie Grant on December 2 and 3
Pabbie -- Abby Sipes
Butler -- Maddie Grant
Cook -- Charlie Bradshaw
Guards -- Charlie Bradshaw and Joshlin Wiggins
Handmaiden -- Kelly Groguhe
Hidden Folk -- Jamaree Brown, Brycen Gray, Kelly Groguhe, Matt Groghue, Inari Morris, Tomoko Schneiderwind
Housekeeper -- Joshlin Wiggins
King -- Will Cornwell
Queen -- Lilyann Hughes
Weselton -- Will Cornwell
Oaken -- Abby Sipes
Oaken Family Members -- Sasha Critton, Kylie Jones, JaRhiya Stevenson, Jaliah Larry, Olivia Clements
Ensemble -- Baylor Coleman, Charlee Crowell, Jillian Griffin, Austin Holley, Rose Holley, Joslyn Mason, Arianna Rainey, Kamry Rather, Madison Stuart, Aiden Thomas, Hope Tyi, Brooklyn Wisely, Josie Woofley.