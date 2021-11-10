Plans have been made for the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
The parade will be 5 p.m. Thursday, December 2. The theme will be “Songs of the Season.”
Three cash prizes will be awarded.
Knock Your Socks Off Award, $500, sponsored by Greg Rich & Associates.
Christ in Christmas Award, $250, sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust.
Sugar Plum Award, sponsored by At Your Service.
Floats and marching units need to include the “Songs of the Season” theme to be eligible for prizes. Entrants should also have signage that clearly states the organization or business they represent.
The parade will be organized along Calhoun Street from the intersection of South Washington. It will proceed around the Magnolia Square and turn left on North Jackson Street. The parade will break up at the Southern Arkansas University Reynolds Center parking lot.
CLICK HERE to enter a float, car or walking group.