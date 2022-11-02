The South Arkansas Arts Center welcomes local artist and restaurateur Fadil Ismajli and his exhibition "The Beauty in Nature" to the Lobby Gallery through November 30.
There will be an artist's reception from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, November 5.
Ismajli was born in former Yugoslavia in 1957. Due to tension in the country and a desire for a better life, he came to the United States in 1988. It was then that he discovered his love for painting. Fadil painted on and off throughout the years, typically rural landscape scenes that reminded him of home.
Locals will recognize Ismajli as the owner and operator of El Dorado's restaurant La Piazza. When he's not cranking out pasta and pizza, Ismajli spends a few hours a day painting and honing his artistic skills. He has never had any formal artistic training, but he is ready and eager to share his work with the community. This will be his first art exhibition ever.
Also, continuing through November 30 in the Merkle and Price Galleries is watercolorist and oil impressionist Bob Snider's exhibition "Horses, Ducks and Other Paintings that Men Like."
CLICK HERE for more information about the Ismajli and Snider exhibits.