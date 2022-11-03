The 2022 Magnolia Christmas Parade will be 5 p.m. Thursday, December 1.
The theme is “Magic of the Movies – All About Christmas Movies!”
CLICK HERE to sign up for a float or marching unit entry in the parade.
The parade is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. It starts at the corner of Calhoun and South Washington (Banner News Office), and will go north onto Washington Street. The parade will turn left at the corner of the former Columbia County Annex Building and circle the outside of the Downtown Square in a clockwise direction. This will be the reverse direction of the normal traffic flow for the square.
After rounding the square, the parade will go east on Main to North Jackson then proceed north to the Southern Arkansas University campus for the Celebration of Lights festivities. All participants will dismiss at the Reynolds Center Parking Lot.
No left turn onto Washington Street is allowed.