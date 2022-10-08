Live performances, booths and other activities will be part of the Columbia County Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
The event is presented by the Magnolia Junior City League. There is no admission charge. The first 750 children will get a free T-shirt.
Among activities will be a pumpkin patch, hay maze, petting zoo, milking cow, tea party, obstacle course, bouncy house, flu and booster shots, medical screenings, food, games, prizes, free books, haircuts, face painting, cake walk, Bingo and Sub Zero Snocones.