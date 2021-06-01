Reza returns to the Murphy Arts District in El Dorado to perform in the First Financial Music Hall on Saturday, September 11.
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday to MAD members and to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m.
“We are thrilled to have Reza return to MAD. He performed in 2018 to a nearly sold-out room and we want to make that happen again. If you attended the show last time, we hope that you tell your friends how amazing it was and come back a second time. The SouthArk Outdoor Expo will be going on that morning and afternoon, so we encourage people to attend both events and spend a whole day and night in El Dorado,” said Pam Griffin, MAD President and CEO.
Reza has taken the art of illusion to a new level, delivering his rock concert style magic show to audiences across the globe. Reza’s current tour transports concert level lighting & production merged with cutting-edge magic.
Audiences can expect to witness such mega illusions as passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan, a record-breaking recreation of Houdini’s most famous stunt, and the appearance of a real helicopter, live on stage.
More than a magic show, Reza infuses state of the art production elements, masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive & inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic firsthand. Perhaps Reza’s greatest secret is his uncanny ability to communicate his performance art on such a personal level.
Young and fresh, Reza’s new show, “Edge of Illusion,” has earned various awards including “Magician of the Year.” Reza is intriguing, engaging, and captivating. He isn’t just a magician; He is a world-class entertainer.
Ticket prices range from $35 to $20 in advance, and $45 to 25 on the day of the show.
Tickets will be available online at eldomad.com or by calling the MAD box office at 870-444-3007. Event goers may also purchase tickets in person at 101 East Locust Street.
The MAD box office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.