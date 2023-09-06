Magnolia Arts has combined with four local restaurants for take-out dinner meals for its September 14-16 production of “Rex’s Exes.”
Java Primo, Antigua's, Corner Clubhouse and Mule Kick will give customers 10% off their dinner orders when they buy tickets to Rex's Exes. Each night will have a different code and will be emailed to you when you buy your tickets online.
Show tickets are $7 for Magnolia Arts members and students, and $14 for the general public. Doors open nightly at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The play was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten and is billed as “The Southern-fried mid-life crisis comedy.”
It finds the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas -- Gaynelle, Peaches and Jimmie Wyvette—teetering on the brink of disaster again. Gaynelle, frustrated and frazzled from working too many two-bit jobs, stubbornly refuses to face the fact she’s turning the Big 5-0.
In a misguided effort to lift her cousin’s spirits, Peaches, a sassy, morturarial cosmetologist who’s stuck in a romantic dry gulch, is determined to throw Gaynelle a surprise birthday party she doesn’t even want.
Jimmie Wy, riding high on the success of her new wedding gown boutique for big gals -- Wide Bride -- reluctantly agrees to help Peaches surprise Gaynelle. But it turns out the surprise is on them when, in a startling twist, the party plans shift to a hastily thrown-together family funeral instead.