Magnolia Arts will stage “Into the Woods Jr.” Wednesday night through Sunday at the center, 116 S. Washington.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for Magnolia Arts members and students, and $16 for the general public. Call for tickets at 870-901-3600 or visit the Magnolia Arts website.

“Into the Woods Jr.” is a shortened version of the musical by James Lapine, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It is a retelling of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales.

A synopsis says the story follows The Baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to go to the King’s Festival, and Jack who wishes his cow would give some milk. When the Baker and his wife are visited by the Witch from next door, who reveals to them that she placed a curse on their family, the two set off on a journey “into the woods'' to reverse the curse. There, they meet Little Red Riding Hood, on her way to visit her grandmother, the Wolf who loves tasty little girls, the Witch’s daughter Rapunzel, and two lovelorn Princes.

Cast

Narrator/Cinderella’s Father – John Schneiderwind

Cinderella – Abby Sipes

Jack – Charlie Bradshaw

Baker – Korecco Sargent

Baker’s wife – Maddie Grant

Cinderella’s stepmother/Granny – Kylie Jones

Florinda/Mysterious man – Dakota Hughes

Lucinda – Bee Russell

Little Red Riding Hood – Lexi Louden

Jack’s mother – Joshlin Wiggins

Witch – Jayla Lambert

Cinderella’s mother/Repunzel – Tomoko Schneiderwind

Cinderella’s prince – Jaliah Larry

Cinderella’s prince – Dalton Hale

Wolf – Caleb Burkhalter

Steward – Sawyer Rangel

Milky White – Ruby Coppersmith

Crew

Director -- Janet Rider-Babbitt

Stage Manager -- Holli Howard

Lighting & Sound -- Sevin Kacsir

Poster design --Trustan Alexander

Photos -- William Wood

Sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust and Albemarle Foundation.

