Magnolia Arts will stage “Into the Woods Jr.” Wednesday night through Sunday at the center, 116 S. Washington.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for Magnolia Arts members and students, and $16 for the general public. Call for tickets at 870-901-3600 or visit the Magnolia Arts website.
CLICK HERE to see the website.
“Into the Woods Jr.” is a shortened version of the musical by James Lapine, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It is a retelling of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales.
A synopsis says the story follows The Baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to go to the King’s Festival, and Jack who wishes his cow would give some milk. When the Baker and his wife are visited by the Witch from next door, who reveals to them that she placed a curse on their family, the two set off on a journey “into the woods'' to reverse the curse. There, they meet Little Red Riding Hood, on her way to visit her grandmother, the Wolf who loves tasty little girls, the Witch’s daughter Rapunzel, and two lovelorn Princes.
Cast
Narrator/Cinderella’s Father – John Schneiderwind
Cinderella – Abby Sipes
Jack – Charlie Bradshaw
Baker – Korecco Sargent
Baker’s wife – Maddie Grant
Cinderella’s stepmother/Granny – Kylie Jones
Florinda/Mysterious man – Dakota Hughes
Lucinda – Bee Russell
Little Red Riding Hood – Lexi Louden
Jack’s mother – Joshlin Wiggins
Witch – Jayla Lambert
Cinderella’s mother/Repunzel – Tomoko Schneiderwind
Cinderella’s prince – Jaliah Larry
Cinderella’s prince – Dalton Hale
Wolf – Caleb Burkhalter
Steward – Sawyer Rangel
Milky White – Ruby Coppersmith
Crew
Director -- Janet Rider-Babbitt
Stage Manager -- Holli Howard
Lighting & Sound -- Sevin Kacsir
Poster design --Trustan Alexander
Photos -- William Wood
Sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust and Albemarle Foundation.