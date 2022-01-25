The Chocolate Lover’s Stroll will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 11 in downtown Camden.
A limited number of tickets are available so make reservations in advance.
The evening can be a fun date, a girl's night out, a Mother-Daughter evening or a time to just having fun with friends.
Each registration will receive a bag to collect your chocolate treats from participating businesses and pop ups, a map of where to locate your treats, 10 tickets to redeem for your favorites and a very special chocolate lover's mug to commemorate the evening.
Registrants will contacted on the time and location to pick up packets for the stroll.
People may start their stroll at whatever time works best. Visitors to the Nell Jane Dawson downtown park may have their photos taken. Downtown businesses will have specials for shoppers. Restaurants will also be open.