Main Street El Dorado invites the community to celebrate the “Best Christmas Ever” as preparations begin for the holiday season.
According to Executive Director Beth Brumley, “Christmas is our bright and shining star. We’re working with other groups to make El Dorado the destination for the Best Christmas Ever.”
Downtown holiday event schedule:
Holiday Lighting Ceremony -- The season opens with the annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony on November 17 at 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the Union County Courthouse. This is the official kick-off of the holiday season as a large gathering of residents, public officials, and entertainers come together to watch the ceremony. The night will be filled with live entertainment from local dance groups, singers, and other performers.
This year’s ceremony will be emceed by Main Street’s Beth Brumley, United Way’s Alexis Alexander, and KTVE’s Cindy Langston. Santa will serve as the honorary switch-thrower, and he will be available for pictures after he illuminates the downtown district with holiday lights. Photos with Santa are free and can be taken with cell phones or personal cameras. The Salvation Army of El Dorado will hand out free cookies and hot chocolate to the crowd and launch its Red Kettle campaign.
Window Decorating Contest -- The community is invited to help decide the winner in a downtown window-decorating contest that begins on the night of the lighting ceremony. Displays must showcase the Best Christmas Ever theme and will be judged on visual impact, creativity, and overall use of the theme. Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third-place winners. The community may cast a vote by donating new non-perishable items to the businesses they wish to vote for. The window with the most donations will win first prize and there will be prizes for second and third place. Voting ends on December 2.
Downtown Holiday Open House--- On November 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., downtown merchants open their stores, restaurants, and venues to the public with a Christmas Open House. This festive celebration is one of the busiest events of the holiday season with special savings, sales, and seasonal treats. Santa will make a guest appearance this year. Free train rides will be available in front of PJ’s and Cinderella horse and carriage rides will be available on Washington Street for $5 per person.
Black Friday -- Black Friday promotions will begin on Thanksgiving evening as a select group of downtown merchants open late on November 24. The pajama-party-themed event has had a great turnout over the past several years and shoppers have enjoyed tremendous savings while getting a jump-start on holiday shopping. Participating businesses will be open from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Small Business Saturday -- Retailers will unite again on November 27 for Small Business Saturday, a national campaign sponsored by American Express that encourages shoppers to make a big impact by shopping at small businesses. Brumley notes, “Our downtown square is the heart of our community and small businesses are the backbone. Without these independent retailers, restaurants, and business owners, our downtown would be a collection of empty buildings. This is a great way for residents and visitors to show support for our small businesses.” Retail stores will offer a free holiday gift tote while supplies last. Operating hours vary from store to store, with most opening by 10 a.m.
Christmas Parade -- The Best Christmas Ever continues on December 1 as the El Dorado Christmas Parade returns. The parade is scheduled to begin around 7 p.m. on the north end of North West Avenue.
Santa on the Square -- Santa Claus is coming downtown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10. Santa will be taking free pictures in front of the courthouse on Jefferson Street and there will be free train rides in front of PJ’s Coffee. Santa’s friends at Southern Realty Group will be handing out cookie kits for all the good little girls and boys to decorate at home and Barton Library will host Story Time throughout the event on the southeast corner of the Courthouse.
The holiday season in El Dorado includes the return of MAD on Ice in the Murphy Arts District. Both children and adults have enjoyed the excitement of skating on a real ice rink over the last 3 years and the fun continues, starting November 19. The rink will remain open through January 2. Tickets are $14 per person with a $3 skate rental fee.
