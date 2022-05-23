Magnolia will roar with muscle cars on Monday morning as the 2022 Bandit Run passes through.
The second top-grossing film of 1977 (No. 1 was “Star Wars”) was “Smokey and the Bandit,” a tale about trucker “Snowman” Jerry Reed and “Bandit” Burt Reynolds outrunning the law – Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason) -- with a truckload of Coors beer. Reed’s theme song for the film explains that “they’re thirsty in Atlanta and there’s beer in Texarkana.” “Bandit” Reynolds, with up-and-coming actress Sally Field in tow, runs interference for Reed in his 1977 model, black and gold Pontiac Trans Am.
The Bandit Run gives muscle-car owners the chance to retrace the route.
After a 10 a.m. start from the Four States Auto Museum in Texarkana, over 125 Trans Ams, the Snowman’s Rig, a Sheriff Buford T. Justice’s police car, Burt Reynolds’ last owned Trans Am, and the Legendary Concepts Bandit Truck will travel east on U.S. 82 to Magnolia.
The route should place the convoy in Magnolia during the 11 a.m. hour.
According to the Bandit Run’s published map, the participants are expected to travel south on North Vine Street in Magnolia, turn left onto Union Street, turn right on Jefferson Street, pass the square, turn left on Calhoun, turn left onto Washington, and finally turn right onto East Main Street as they head to El Dorado.
The Bandit Run has lunch scheduled for Farmerville, LA, and will stop for the night in Vicksburg, MS.
Reynolds’ role in “Smokey and the Bandit” and the 1977 black and gold Pontiac Trans Am he was driving, was the catalyst for a yearly event called The Bandit Run.
The event, created by Restore a Muscle Car -- a world-class restoration shop in Lincoln, NB -- originated in 2007 when RAMC owner, Dave Hall and Trans Am enthusiast David Hershey of Keller, TX decided to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film by re-enacting the quest to drive a load of bootleg Coors beer from Texarkana, TX to Atlanta. Response to that first year’s Run was so positive, that the event has continued on for 16 years now, save 2020 when it was cancelled by COVID-19.
Every 5th year anniversary of the movie, the group makes the Run from Texarkana to Atlanta. In the years in between, they map out a trip through different parts of the country, and to date have made several Runs through the South, Midwest, East Coast, Florida, and Plains States.
Since this is the 45th Anniversary of the movie, the route is again Texarkana to Atlanta, beginning Sunday in Texarkana and ending just outside the Atlanta area in Helen, GA, on May 28.