This year’s Leadership Magnolia Class will be hosting a Texas Hold ‘Em & Casino Night at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Magnolia Arts Center. The event will benefit the Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas.
Specifically, the eight members of this year’s Magnolia Leadership class toured all of Magnolia’s non-profits and selected the Area Agency on Aging to be its beneficiary because of what the organization planned for one of its unfinished rooms within its facility at 600 Lelia in Magnolia.
Rachel Jenkins, president of Magnolia Leadership, said the group thought all of Magnolia’s non-profits' needs were important, but decided to set a goal of $20,000 for an indoor walking track and dance floor to go within the Area Agency on Aging.
At a Magnolia Leadership meeting last week, Frank Garcia, a member of the leadership group who works for Magnolia Housing Authority, said the project stood out to him as being the best because of its ability to have the most longevity to serve people.
“Everyone in this room is going to age someday and maybe it will be built for me and you to have when we get there,” he said.
Pam Gatlin, executive assistant Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Arkansas, said the agency didn’t expect to be selected Leadership Magnolia for the project.
“Every one of us are humble that they picked us,” Gatlin said. “Seniors are close to our hearts. That is what we do -- we want to take care of our seniors. It means a lot to us and our agency. Seniors are the world to us, and they are often overlooked.”
The bids on the 80-foot by 40-foot which has been totally gutted have come in around $200,000, Gatlin said. Renovations of the overall building at Lelia – a former nursing home -- began in January 2020.
Although there is a small exercise room in the senior center at the Area Agency on Aging building, the walking track and dance floor would give seniors more options to stay in shape and enjoy themselves while doing so, Gatlin said.
“It would be another outlet for seniors to become active and get their exercise and it’s a safe environment,” Gatlin said. “We are hoping to do dances every other month, and have some singing too, like gospel singing and maybe we could open the dance floor and get a DJ or a band to play. We need different types of things just to encourage our seniors to socialize because socializing is good.”
Gatlin stressed that after Covid, seniors need a place to be around others and the walking track and a dance floor might just be the way to get them doing that.
“They need to have good times, make new friends and we all need that, especially coming out of Covid,” Gatlin said. “We need to get back to that--the way things used to be.”
When the dance floor is not in use, the inside area of the walking track will be exercise equipment that has been donated, Gatlin said.
In addition to Leadership Magnolia’s pledge to donate the proceeds of Texas Hold ‘EM & Casino Night, the Area of Agency on Aging will also hold several garage sales at their location and are seeking donations before those dates.
Gatlin said any item can be donated if it is resalable. She said they already have a large amount of good quality women’s clothing size small-through 4X along with some men’s clothing and they will do their best to have the items sorted by size if time allows. There are also knickknacks, dishes, DVDs, books and other items, she said.
The garage sale dates are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 2-3 and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 4. The next garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 9 and 10. Finally, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. the sale will be on March 11.
To inquire about needed items or to schedule a drop off which can take place anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., call (870) 234-7410 and ask for Gatlin, she said.
Gatlin said she and the other members of the Area Agency on Aging will never forget the kindness of this year’s Leadership Magnolia Class.
The eight members of the 2022-2023 Leadership Magnolia Class include:
Rachel Jenkins of Hampton Inn
Chris Russell of Farmers Bank
Carla Williamson of Southern Arkansas University Upward Bound
Katie Heese, SAU volunteer coordinator
Bailey Reed of Southern Aluminum
Tom Sawyer of Bodcaw Bank
Frank Garcia of Magnolia Housing Authority
Dineta Frazier of Albemarle Corporation
The mentors for this year’s class are Andrew Hinkle of Southern Aluminum and Lacey Bradley of Peoples Bank.
According to the magnoliachamber.com, Leadership Magnolia was founded in 1995 and was designed to provide a series of educational and participatory experiences for some 25 individuals each year.
Sessions combine forums, tours, dialogue, and interaction between speakers and participants. Subjects include government, quality of life, education, health care, economy, human services, industry, technology and community heritage.
For more information about becoming a part of next year’s Leadership
Magnolia Class, go to the magnoliachamber.com. Leadership tuition is $450 per individual and scholarships may be available for those who qualify for the program.
Tickets for the Texas Hold ‘Em & Casino Night are $90 to participate in the gaming and $50 to watch the activities. Wine and beer will be available along with appetizers.
For more information about the event, send an email to leadershipmagnolia71753@gmail.com or send a message on Leadership Magnolia on Facebook. More information can also be found by scanning the QR code on posters around town or the graphic attached to the story.