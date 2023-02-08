South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado has set its audition prep workshop for the 2023 summer musical, “Newsies.”
The workshop is scheduled for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, February 25-26.
The "Newsies" audition is a way to meet director Kristen Blossom, and learn more about all the possibilities for SAAC's summer musical.
Blossom will teach two dances, work with students on developing characters, and exploring the real-world background of "Newsies.” She will also help students with audition preparation and expectations, as well as creating and maintaining safe and respectful spaces in the world of theatre. The workshop, for adults and teens, is free to participate in due to Murphy USA sponsoring the play, but registration is required.
This Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit inspires everyone to fight for what's right and seize the day. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right.
Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken
(Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” “Newsies” is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message.
Call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474 to register for this workshop or visit the website at www.saac-arts.org for more information. SAAC is located at 110 East Fifth Street, El Dorado.