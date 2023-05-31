Two free camps in drama and improv are scheduled by the Magnolia Arts Center.
Only four spots are left for the Drama Summer Camp, June 5-8, between 1-5 p.m. The camp is directed by Morgan Baker and will be for ages 7-12.
Sign up by calling 870-901-3600.
The camp will conclude with “Pan,” adapted by Craig Sodaro on June 8. Tickets are $5 for Magnolia Arts members and $10 for the general public. CLICK HERE to order tickets.
Janet Rider-Babbitt will teach the free Teen Improv camp from 6-8 p.m. June 26-29. A performance will be 8 p.m. June 29. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
Sign up by calling 870-901-3600.
Tickets are $5 for Magnolia Arts members and $10 for the general public. CLICK HERE to order tickets.