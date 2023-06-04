The Arkansas Arts Council is currently accepting entries for the 2024 “Small Works on Paper” juried exhibition.
CLICK HERE to submit entries through Friday, July 21.
Artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry may enter up to three works of art on paper for a fee of $15 for the first entry, $20 for two entries or $25 for three entries. Membership to the registry is free and open to all Arkansans age 18 or older.
“‘Small Works on Paper’ gives Arkansas artists the opportunity to show their work across the state, giving the artists a reach that is hard to achieve as an individual,” said Mike Mills, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “The exhibition shares the amazing talent that Arkansas artists have to offer.”
Celebrating its 37th year, “Small Works on Paper” is a competitive visual arts exhibition showcasing artwork no larger than 18 x 24 inches by artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry. An out-of-state juror selects a maximum of 40 pieces of artwork to tour with the exhibition. Works must have been completed within the last two years.
Up to $2,000 in prize money is available for juror selected awards. Artwork selected as a purchase award will be purchased at the price listed by the artist at time of entry. The artwork will become part of the “Small Works on Paper” permanent collection.
“This exhibition is just one of the many ways that the Arkansas Arts Council works to promote, support and share the work of Arkansas creatives, and encourage the creative economy of Arkansas,” said Patrick Ralston, director of the Arkansas Arts Council.
Artists whose work is selected for the exhibition will be notified in September 2023. The 2024 exhibition will open in January at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock.
The 2024 juror is Laura Blereau, curator of exhibitions at the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University. As part of her work, Blereau creates projects that highlight women artists and socially engaged art practices. She has over 20 years of experience working with artists, galleries and museums, and she writes frequently about contemporary art. A participant in the Curatorial Intensive Program at Independent Curators International, she holds a Master of Fine Arts in new forms from Pratt Institute and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from Louisiana State University. Blereau is currently based in New Orleans.