The 2021 Merrytime in Magnolia Christmas Market will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday on the Magnolia Square.
Many craft vendors will be set up.
Merchants will have sales and prizes. The LifeShare Blood Center bus will be set up.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 6:18 am
