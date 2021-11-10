Magnolia Arts invites the public to a jazz performance on Friday, and an open art studio on Saturday and Sunday.
The Southern Arkansas University Jazz Ensemble will perform at the Magnolia Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 for members and students, and $15 for the general public. All tickets will be sold at the door.
Coffee and dessert will be served. The event is BYOB for ages 21 and up.
The open studio painting pallet will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All ages are welcome.
Poster board and canvas is available in different sizes ranging from $3 to $25.
