South Arkansas Arts Center box office in El Dorado is now open for its upcoming production in El Dorado of “Deathtrap.”
The production will run November 4-6 and 10-12. Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. for all performances, with the exception of a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, November 6. SAAC will be hosting a champagne reception at 7 p.m. on opening night, Friday, September 4, with tickets available at $20 for all audience members. For all other performances, ticket cost is $5 for students, $10 for SAAC members and $15 for general public.
Directed by long-time South Arkansas theatrical mastermind Gary Hall, “Deathtrap” offers a rare blending of two priceless theatrical ingredients: gasp-inducing thrills and spontaneous laughter. According to Hall, “Deathtrap is a cool, comic thriller. It's not farcical but, rather, a real thinking-man's kind of thriller.”
Written by Ira Levin, the play is a comedy-thriller filled with plot twists and shocking revelations. Seemingly comfortably sheltered in his Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is played by local thespian Bill Meyer. Bruhl is struggling to overcome a “dry spell” when he receives a script, a thriller which he immediately recognizes as a potential Broadway hit, from a student in the class he has been teaching at a nearby university.
Sidney devises a plan with the help of his wife Myra, played by actress Elva Melillo. He offers to collaborate with the young man, named Clifford Anderson, who is played by local actor Matthew Power. Soon after, with the help of lawyer Porter Milgrim the lawyer, played by Mike Means, and psychic Helga ten Dorp, played by Traci Stevenson, suspense steadily increases as the plot begins to twist and turn
with thrills and laughter. The talented actors in “Deathtrap” are no strangers to the SAAC stage and will, once again, command the audience with a performance that will leave them enthralled to the end.
For more information on or to make reservations, call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474.
The cast of “Deathtrap,” left to right, Elva Melillo, Bill Meyer, Mike Means, Matthew Power, and Traci Stevenson.