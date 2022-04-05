The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado has announced the the cast selection for the spring Youth Community Theatre production of “The Enchanted Bookshop.”
The play, written by Todd Wallinger, is scheduled to run April 8-9.
Directed by SAAC veteran Hannah Davis, grades 2-8 students participating in this fun production hail from more area schools than ever before which speaks to the popularity of SAAC’s student drama programs. Barton Junior High, Washington Middle School, Hugh Goodwin Elementary, Yocum Elementary, Northwest Elementary, West Side Christian, Parker’s Chapel, Junction City and homeschool programs are represented.
Many of these children are new to the stage.
“The Enchanted Bookshop” follows Margie, a scatterbrained bookshop owner, and the magical books in her shop. During the day, A Likely Story looks like any other bookshop, but at night, the characters inside the books come alive. Dorothy, Robin Hood, Heidi, Tom Sawyer, Pollyanna and Sherlock Holmes want to help save the struggling store, but they’re not allowed to be seen by human eyes. After a band of diamond smugglers use the bookshop as a drop-off point to hide a stolen necklace, the characters must team up to find a way to defeat the bad guys -- even if it means risking their very existence.
Davis said about her cast, “I have never had a cast as prepared and ready to go! These kids love the stage!”
Real world cast members include Jazmin Wong-Bennett as Margie the bookshop owner, Charlotte Sneed as Bombalurina, John David Williamson as Eddie, Parker Thomas as Fingers, Ava Williams as Lady in Red, Nivedha Krishnan as Mom, Cartson Field as Timmy, Makynli Walters as Officer Ketchum, and Zairia Billings as a book store customer.
Caroline Kennedy plays the Book Fairy that uses her magic to bring all of the beloved book characters to life. The protagonists (the heroes) of their books trying to help save the book shop include Audrey Speer as Dorothy, Elizabeth Legg as Sherlock Holmes, Luke Lain as Robin Hood, Tristan Jennings as Tom Sawyer, Henlea Stevens as Heidi, Lexi Louden as Pollyanna, Daley Bun as Dr. Dolittle, Era Ismajli as Toto, and Brynna Johnson as Hop Along Cassidy.
The antagonists (the "bad guys") also come alive. These characters include Trim Ismajli as Long John Silver, Luke Legg as Fagin, Kensley Spinks as Queen of Hearts, Emma Ware as Wicked Witch of the West, Kenley Taylor as Pirate, Karis Winn as Orphan, and Cartson Fields as Frankenstein.
Production staff for this play includes Director Hannah Davis, Assistant Director Cassie Hickman, Hannah Faith as Stage Manager, Elis Lyles and Tiffany Duke as Assistant Stage Managers, Mary Claire Parker as Production Assistant, and April Hoover with Set Design.
“The Enchanted Bookshop” is produced with permission from The Pioneer Drama Service.
For tickets to this production, call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474 or visit the website. CLICK HERE to see the website.