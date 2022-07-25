Auditions for the Magnolia Arts Center production of “The Red Velvet Cake War” will be 6-8 p.m. August 2-3 at the center.
Cast members will be age 20 and older.
Show dates are September 14-18.
For more information, call Janet Rider-Babbitt at 870-901-3600 or email janet@magnoliarts.net .
“The Red Velvet Cake War” is a comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Jones Hope Wooten.
Dramatists Play Service describes the play this way:
“In this riotously funny Southern-fried comedy, the three Verdeen cousins—Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette—could not have picked a worse time to throw their family reunion. Their outrageous antics have delighted local gossips in the small town of Sweetgum and the eyes of Texas are upon them, as their self-righteous Aunt LaMerle is quick to point out.
“Having ‘accidentally’ crashed her minivan through the bedroom wall of her husband’s girlfriend’s doublewide, Gaynelle is one frazzled nerve away from a spectacular meltdown. Peaches, a saucy firebrand and the number one mortuarial cosmetologist in the tri-county area, is struggling to decide if it’s time to have her long-absent trucker husband declared dead. And Jimmie Wyvette, the rough-around-the-edges store manager of Whatley’s Western Wear, is resorting to extreme measures to outmaneuver a priss-pot neighbor for the affections of Sweetgum’s newest widower.
“But the cousins can’t back out of the reunion now. It’s on, Gaynelle’s hosting it, and Peaches and Jimmie Wyvette have decided that its success is the perfect way to prove Gaynelle’s sanity to a skeptical court-appointed psychologist.
“Unfortunately, they face an uphill battle as a parade of wildly eccentric Verdeens gathers on the hottest day of July, smack-dab in the middle of Texas tornado season. Things spin hilariously out of control when a neighbor’s pet devours everything edible, a one-eyed suitor shows up to declare his love, and a jaw-dropping high-stakes wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake.”