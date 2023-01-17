Magnolia native Shannin Watkins, known professionally as Shining Rae, recently performed the “National Anthem” for the nationally broadcast NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks.
The game was January 8.
“Performing the National Anthem for the LA Clippers team and the huge crowd was surreal! Thank you to Jazmin Diaz, LA Clippers production for giving me this huge opportunity to share my gift with a sold out crowd of 20,000 fans,” Watkins wrote.
“The little girl in me is still beaming knowing my parents we able to see me on television doing what I love. This reminded me of the time years ago I performed for an ESPN televised basketball game at my alma mater Louisiana Tech University in 2011. As I stepped on the court I felt so much adrenaline watching the players warm up around me. One of the refs walked up and gave me a fist bump and said ‘kill it!’ I was so ecstatic! I remembered how it felt to be an athlete again as I used to play tennis competitively. I was not nervous. I was focused. All I can remember is how full my heart felt when the kids holding the flag on looked back at me and their faces lit up.
“I felt the excitement and inspiration in their hearts and heard the crowd cheering with fireworks going off around me. All of
this great energy helped me deliver my best vocal perform yet.”
She was assisted by videographer AJ Smith, hairstylist Maete Udo, and makeup artist Michelle V.