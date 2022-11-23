Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on Thursday, December 1 will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”
Activities in Reynolds Center begin at 3 p.m. with the first showing of “The Grinch” in Foundation Hall. Two other showings will take place at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The creation of personalized Christmas ornaments will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. in Reynolds 208. Photos with Santa will be taken free of charge to all families in the Reynolds Rotunda from 6-8 p.m.
Train rides begin in the campus Mall Area at 4 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.
Story Time with Mrs. Claus is held in Magale Library at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Free storybooks will be available while supplies last.
The festivities continue at Overstreet Hall following the arrival of the Magnolia Christmas Parade, “Magic in the Movies,” which runs from 5-6 p.m. The parade concludes in the Reynolds Center parking lot.
Following the parade, the Residence Hall Association will begin the Overstreet Lighting, with SAU President Dr. Trey Berry offering greetings before the lighting of the SAU Holiday Tree, along with refreshments to be served. After the parade winners are announced, all are invited to the Mall Area for the lighting of the Bell Tower.
The annual holiday buffet dinner and Christmas music will take place in Reynolds Grand Hall from 6-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Adult tickets are $10.25 and children’s tickets (ages 5-12) are $5.25. Children under the age of five eat free of charge. For more information, call 870-235-4045.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
Family Christmas Movie: “The Grinch”
Foundation Hall | 3, 5, and 7 p.m.
Personalized Christmas Ornaments
Reynolds Center | 3-7 p.m.
Train Rides
Mall Area | 4-8 p.m.
Magnolia Christmas Parade
“Magic in the Movies” | 5-6 p.m.
Story time with Mrs. Claus
Magale Library | 5, 6, and 7 p.m.
RHA Overstreet Lighting
Overstreet Hall | 6-6:20 p.m.
Lighting of the Bell Tower
Mall Area | 6:25 p.m.
Photos with Santa
Reynolds Center | 6-8 p.m.
Buffet Dinner
Reynolds Center, Grand Hall | 6-8 p.m.