The Murphy Arts District has announced that Frank Foster will headline Friday night, October 1, of Musicfest weekend in El Dorado.
Foster will be supported by opening act Pryor and Lee, 2018 “the Voice” contestants.
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. in the First Financial Music Hall. Tickets for the event will go on sale to MAD m at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Frank Foster embodies musical independence at its highest level. Acting as his own record label, management and publishing company, he has managed to find success that some major label artists may never find. The rural Louisiana native and former oilfield man has taken his songs from the campfire to the coliseum seemingly overnight.
His musical journey started in 2011 with the release of his first album “Rowdy Reputation.” To follow that up, in the late summer of 2012, he released his second album “Red Wings and Six Strings” which debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard Country Charts and No. 1 on Billboard’s South Central U.S. Heat Seeker’s chart. Foster’s next five albums also all debuted on the Billboard Country Charts.
“Southern Soul” was released in 2013 debuting at No. 11. “Rhythm and Whiskey” was released in 2014 debuted at No. 4. His early 2016 release, “Boots On The Ground,” debuted at No.7. Later in 2016, he released “Good Country Music,” which debuted at No. 13. In 2018, he released his seventh album, “‘Til I’m Gone,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Country album sales charts giving Foster his highest mark yet.
Doors to the concert will open at 6 p.m. with opening act Pryor and Lee taking the stage at 7 p.m.
Advance ticket prices range from $25 to $100.
Tickets are available in three sections -- premium, pit, and general admission. Premium tickets include a seat in an elevated section located in the front right and front left of the stage. Premium tickets also include a private bartender for each section. Pit tickets are general admission, standing room only and located directly in front of the stage. General admission tickets are first come, first serve, located behind the pit section. General admission is standing room only with limited seating in the back of the room.
“Frank was set to perform at MAD back in June, however, due to capacity guidelines we postponed the show. When we started to see Covid restrictions loosen, we saw the possibility of adding a Friday night act to Musicfest and immediately thought of Frank. His fans travel far and wide to see him perform and has a large local following. We hope that with our 2 nights of music and all the Saturday Main Street activities during the day, this will make another FUN weekend in El Dorado,” said Pam Griffin, MAD President and CEO.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.