Hayden Kramer, known as Herobust, will perform at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado at 9:30 p.m. Friday, November 11.
Kramer is an American bass music producer from Atlanta. Herobust has made a name for himself and his ability to blend Hip Hop, Dubstep, and Trap into a style all his own.
Releasing some of his most ambitious tracks to date, “WTF,” “BRUH?!” and “DUMB LIT,” Herobust has garnered support from the biggest names in EDM including Diplo, Marshmello, Skrillex, Dillon Francis, DJ Snake, and many more.
The show is for ages 18 and up.
