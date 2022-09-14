MagicSpace Entertainment’s “A Magical Cirque Christmas” will stop at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado on Friday, November 19.
The comedic, musical, and magic-filled holiday experience will make for the perfect date night, fun family adventure, and group outing.
World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season and performing Christmas classics through the decades.
Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, September 16. Murphy Arts District members’ presale will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 14. Venue presale will begin 10 a.m. Thursday, September 15.
Tickets range from $39-$84.
Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Seating is reserved. Groups of 10 or more can receive a 20% discount by calling the box office at 870-444-3007.
The Christmas tale begins as the Guardian of Time, who manages the changing of the seasons with his giant magical clock, finds himself less than thrilled to face the countdown to the 2022 holidays. In other words, he’s not feeling it. An optimistic, magical Christmas fairy played by the glamourous and comedic magician Lucy Darling appears to help but despite her best intentions, causes time to go haywire when she breaks the clock.
The story jumps along the time spectrum with visits to the rollicking 1920s a la The Great Gatsby style, the rockabilly 1950s, the boogie-oogie 1970s, and a classic Victorian 1890s London reminiscent of Charles Dickens, and is accompanied by holiday music from each period. To keep the clock ticking, Lucy Darling uses all her skills with jaw-dropping tricks and amazing feats of illusion, including a levitation that requires a bit of audience participation.
Acts returning for this season’s tour include audience favorites, Rola Bola performer and Unicyclist Jonathan Rinney, Juggler Christopher Stoinev and Foot Juggling Duo Ray Rodriguez Lara and Henry D’Boyd Collado Green.
Dazzling artists include Lyra hoop aerial acrobats, a high-flying foot juggling duo, a breathtaking aerial straps pair, a contortion flying streetlamp act, and much more.
“A Magical Cirque Christmas is a great opportunity to bring friends and family together to reconnect, share laughs, and create new memories during the holiday season. We’ve assembled top-tier talent for an incredible evening of surprises that we think will bring a ton of joy during a cherished time of year,” said Director Louanne Madorma, who has directed cirque shows all around the world.
CLICK HERE for more information.