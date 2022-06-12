Director Cherrie Sciro and Music Director D.H. Clark have announced the cast of the South Arkansas Arts Center of El Dorado’s summer musical, “Mamma Mia!”
The show is scheduled to open in July, running from July 14-16 and July 20-24; performances will start at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinees.
The cast includes Courtney Taylor as Sophie Sheridan, Hannah Elizabeth as Ali, Avery Hall as Lisa, Andria Gleghorn as Donna Sheridan, Melinda Garrison as Tanya, Cassie Hickman as Rosie, Clemente Saenz as Sky, Matthew Power as Pepper, Austin Groves as Eddie, Thomas Brewster as Harry Bright, Chris Curry as Bill Austin, Brooks Walthall as Sam Carmichael, and Keith Owens as Father Alexandrios.
Ensemble includes Renee Bearden, Morgan Butler, Madeline Couture, Tracye Couture, Rhett Davis, Benton Garrison, Ruth Griffin, Boomer Hill, Hannah Hopson, Damadja Kimble, Charlsie Langley, Kennedy Langston, Deanna Hopson, Jada Neeley, Hayden Nooner, Khalyin Sanders, Summer Shipp, and Traci Stevenson.
Sciro remarked that all of the individuals who auditioned were so talented that it made the directors’ job to name the final cast very difficult, but she is thrilled to be working with these individuals this summer.
“It is incredibly exciting to be around people who want to do theatre,” said Sciro. “We have a lot of really new faces, and a lot of people who have never ever done theatre before, and that’s scary, but it’s so darn exciting!”
Sciro said that Clark and Choreographer Hannah Marsh would be joining rehearsals this week, “I’m excited to get our creative team in here and get started. Everything is exciting right now!”
“Mamma Mia!” is a jukebox musical, based on the songs of ABBA composed by members of the band. The show takes place on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi, where 20-year-old Sophie is preparing to marry her fiancé, Sky. She wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but doesn't know who he is.
Sophie discovers her mother Donna’s old diary and finds entries which describe three men: Sam Carmichael, Bill Austin and Harry Bright. Sophie believes one of these men is her father, and three months before her nuptials, sends each an invitation to her wedding, writing in her mother's name without letting her know. All three men accept, and chaos ensues on the island as Donna reconnects with these men and old relationships are revisited.
The SAAC box office opens June 23. Tickets are $30 for the general public, $20 for SAAC members, and $10 for students. Opening night tickets are $30 for everyone and $10 for students. There will be a reception on opening night. For more information, visit www.saac-arts.org, or call the box office at 870-862-5474.