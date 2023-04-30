Powerhouse vocalist Matt Andersen will bring his soulful live show to First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado on Friday, May 19.
Andersen is the guest artist for the Tab Benoit show at First Financial Music Hall.
After numerous sold-out shows in his native Canada, the acclaimed singer/songwriter is heading back to the U.S. this spring and summer to perform from his latest album, “The Big Bottle of Joy.” Andersen is supporting Tab Benoit in May and June before heading out with Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter in August.
Ahead of the North American run, Andersen is releasing a video for the poignant album track “Keep Holding On.”
“The Big Bottle Of Joy” is a collection of 12 exhilarating songs that pulse with blues, rock, Americana and gospel energy. Andersen’s masterful vocals are at their best, striking the perfect balance of unbridled power and soulful quietness. The album has earned raves for the accomplished musician and lyricist.
Andersen has amassed over 23 million streams on Spotify and 26 million views on YouTube. In addition to headlining major festivals, clubs and theatres throughout North America, Europe and Australia, he has shared the stage and toured with Marcus King, Beth Hart, Marty Stuart, Greg Allman, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Randy Bachman, Jonny Lang, Serena Ryder, and more. Andersen nabbed the 2013 and 2016 European Blues Awards for Best Solo/Acoustic Act, was the first ever Canadian to take home top honors in the solo category at the 2010 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, won the CIMA Road Gold award in 2015, and has won multiple Maple Blues Awards.
“The Big Bottle of Joy” is Andersen’s 10th studio album and follows 2022’s acclaimed “House to House.”