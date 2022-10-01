Singer/songwriter and vocal producer Shannin “Shining Rae” Watkins of Magnolia has been selected by The Recording Academy to serve as a Grammy U Mentor for the Fall 2022 semester.
Connecting college students with the industry's brightest and most talented minds, Grammy U provides aspiring professionals with the tools and opportunities necessary to start a career in music.
Throughout each semester, events and special programs touch on all facets of the industry, including the business, technology, and the creative process.
A Grammy U Mentor is a trusted counselor to a student, helping shape their future career decisions and teach them how to navigate the music industry. Students will be given multiple opportunities to engage with their mentor, build valuable connections, and see first-hand the business of making music.
“I am so excited and deeply honored to be selected by the Recording Academy to serve as a Grammy U Mentor for the Fall 2022 semester. The most heartwarming and fulfilling highlights of my life and music career revolve around being a ‘Rae of sunshine’ for youth, the rising stars of the tomorrow,” said Watkins.
“I am truly grateful for this opportunity to invest my time, knowledge, and resources in my new amazing mentee from Berklee College of Music, the largest independent college of contemporary music in the world. Thank you to my parents and all of my dear mentors for pouring so much love and wisdom into me that I will continue to pass on to the next generation.”